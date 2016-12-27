Top Human Rights Lawyer Attacked In South-Africa

Prominent lawyer and activist, Gabriel Shumba has been attacked in his home by an unknown assailant and left unconscious.

An official of Zimbabwe Exiles Forum Tino Mambeu said : “It is with a heavy heart that we announce that one of our gallant human rights defenders, and Advocate of the High Court of South Africa, Gabriel Shumba was attacked by an unknown assailant yesterday at his highly secured home in Downtown Johannesburg. He sustained serious injuries to the head and back and has been receiving treatment.

The attacker fled the scene before the advocate could regain consciousness and investigations are underway. We strongly believe that this attack is politically motivated.

We however urge all activists at home and abroad to remain vigilant and improve their personal security. The spooks seem more determined than ever to eradicate all pro-democracy voices.