Top Pastor says Mugabe Dying in October 2017

Ray Nkosi |The world’s oldest President Robert Mugabe’s life is not going to exceed October this year, a local pastor has prophesied.

According to the Pastor Patrick Mugadza of Kariba, Mugabe is on 17 October 2017, going to die.

“I can see him dying a natural death because of both failing health and old age”,Pastor Mugadza told ZimEye.com in Harare, Thursday.

Pastor Mugadza who is known for his anti-Mugabe prayers and solo campaigns, explained that he does not hate the aging leader.

“Noone hates him, but his dictatorial and inhumane tendencies”, he said.

The 92 year old Mugabe who has ruled the country since independe in 1980, has “died” several deaths.