Traditional Leaders Confront Mugabe Over Poor Roads

Terrence Mawawa, Mberengwa | Traditional leaders and villagers here have petitioned President Robert Mugabe and Transport Minister Joram Gumbo over the poor state of roads in the area.

Mberengwa District, considered to be a Zanu PF stronghold has atrocious roads. Despite voting for the ruling party and Mugabe for the past 36 years the people of Mberengwa have been totally neglected by the veteran leader’s government. Chiefs Mposi, Mudavanhu, Maziofa and Mataruse confirmed the development adding villagers were signing petitions to be send to Mugabe and Gumbo .

“Villagers are compiling petitions to be send to President Mugabe and Minister Gumbo respectively.The purpose of writing the petitions is to express displeasure at the poor state of roads in our area. It is on record that funds meant for the rehabilitation of roads in our area were abused by known individuals and government officials.This issue has to be resolved as a matter of urgency,”said Chief Mudavanhu.

The traditional leaders said the petitions would be delivered to Mugabe and Gumbo by the end of the month. Asked to comment on the matter,Gumbo was quick to defend his boss Mugabe and blamed sanctions for the lack of meaningful development in the area. “Government has no funds at the moment but if we get funding we will revive the projects.You all know that our country was affected by sanctions imposed by the west,”said Gumbo.

Angry villagers who spoke to ZimEye.com said they were tired of being used by Zanu PF. “These politicians just want our votes yet they do not care about our welfare.Mugabe himself must come to Mberengwa and see what is happening here,”said an elderly man from Chaza Village.