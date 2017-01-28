Trump Falls Into Trouble

Rights groups have filed a lawsuit in a New York court to demand the release of two refugees in transit who have been detained at John F Kennedy airport.
Entry to the US for nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries has been stopped for 90 days by President Trump.
The exact implications of his order remain unclear. The US State Department has told the BBC it is working on the immediate implementation of the ban.
People fleeing Syria are banned until further notice.
The other countries affected are Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.
The two Iraqi refugees detained in New York were in transit when the executive order was signed on Friday.
One of them, Haneed Khalid Darweesh, who had worked as a US Army interpreter, was released on Saturday afternoon.
The other man, Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, remains in detention.
New York Representative Jerry Nadler tweeted that he and fellow Democratic Representative Nydia Velazquez were working to help 11 more refugees still being held.
The National Immigration Law Centre (NILC) told the BBC that it was suing President Donald Trump and the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.
Mark Doss, a lawyer for the two Iraqis, spoke to the BBC from Terminal 4 at JFK, where he had been since Friday evening trying, and failing, to see his clients:
“It’s just absolutely disgraceful that we would be turning back and detaining the most vulnerable individuals in the world – individuals who have served our country, are fleeing from persecution and have valid status, only to be detained without an attorney at their port of entry [to the US].
“And so we believe this order is unconstitutional and we will be fighting it.”
Several other rights groups, including the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), are involved in the lawsuit, filed on Saturday morning.
