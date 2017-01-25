Trump To Ban 3 African Countries From Receiving US Visas – Reports

Barely a week after the inauguration of Donald Trump as the president of the United States, he is coming round to being in office and making moves to make the United States a better place.

Donald Trump, according to reports, is expected to approve some executive orders that include visa denial for citizens of Syria and six other middle eastern and African countries.

Wrote Trump on twitter, “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

Here is a list of the countries that may never be allowed to visit the United States under Donald Trump’s reign as the 45th American leader:

1. Syria

2. Iraq

3. Iran

4. Libya

5. Somalia

6. Sudan

7. Yemen