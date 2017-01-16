Trump To Reverse Mugabe Sanctions?

Ray Nkosi | Donald Trump the incoming President of the United States of America is set to reverse many of President Barak Obama’s policies, with speculation rife that he will also take a softer stance on President Robert Mugabe.

A number of Obama’s policies from healthcare to his contentious relationship with Israel and Zimbabwe could be short-lived once Mr Trump becomes the 45th president later this week, analysts say.

Mr Trump has been vocal about his disapproval of many of Mr Obama’s policies, often voicing his disagreement or engaging in public disputes with Obama on Twitter.

Obama last week extended sanctions against Mugabe with many of the pro democracy movement lauding his move meant to advance democratic values in Zimbabwe. Said Obama in a White House statement; “The crisis constituted by the actions and policies of certain members of the Government of Zimbabwe and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions has not been resolved.”

He goes further to state, “These actions and policies continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States. For these reasons, I have determined that it is necessary to continue this national emergency and to maintain in force the sanctions to respond to this threat.”