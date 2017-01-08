Tsvangirai Activists Moved From Notorious Chikurubi Prison FB1 Section

Albert Matapo | I Albert Matapo the President of UCAD Green Party would like to confirm that activists Last Maengehama and Tungamirai Madzokere have been moved today from the notorious FB1 dark, cold, inhabitable and filthy cells which were designed only for those about to face the noose to the Communal Sections of Chikurubi Maximum Prison where there are the rest of inmates.

This follows a detailed thank you to Zimeye for the last week report and a threat for legal action by UCAD Green Party. Conditions in the communal cells are much better as they breathe fresh air, they bask on the sun, they take time with others and they could have a more relaxed mind. This is unlike in FB1 cells where one lives like a dog in a kennel for 23.5 hours a day.

While this does not mean the activists have been freed from prison but it is a step forward in the right direction as their health is of pramount importance. UCAD Green would like to remind the public that here is a typical example of persecution of innocent people by this evil Zanu PF regime. These 3 guys including Yvonne Musarurwa never committed this crime. Why are they in Prison? Mugabe and his team of Junta should know that the continued incarceration of these 3 innocent people is making all of us lose our patience. They have to be released on bail soon as the matter awaits determination by the Supreme Court on appeal. We should all say no to this.

UCAD Green Party wishes to assure the public that every step will be taken to monitor the conditions in which every Zimbabwean prisoner is living as this is our duty as citizens of our country that is under Zanu PF seige.

Thank you everyone for the support.