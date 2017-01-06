Tsvangirai aides Imprisoned | BREAKING NEWS

By Langton Ncube | A Kwekwe magistrate has sentenced the town’s deputy mayor Aaron Sithole to two years imprisonment.

Sithole was arrested last year together with former MDC-T Kwekwe MP, Blessing Chebundo, former mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa, MDC-T activists Moses Mashizha, Sekai Marashe and Tendai Kokera councillor Weston Masiya and Tendai Virimai and charged with of public violence following a demonstration.

Information reaching ZimEye.com is that the convicted MDC-T officials’ lawyers are appealing against both the conviction and sentence.