Tsvangirai Consoles Siyachilaba Community

Luke Tamborinyoka | President Tsvangirai yesterday paid his condolences to chief Siyachilaba in Binga North following the death of nine members of his community who were struck by lightning at a funeral.

As a true national leader he is, President Tsvangirai took some time off his busy schedule

to be with the families of the bereaved.

President Tsvangirai who provided food packs to the bereaved families said, in the true spirit of solidarity, it was important to make sure that the nineteen children who were orphaned following the sad incident in the Siyachilaba community continue to go to school.

He was accompanied by the two Binga MPs Hons. Prince Sibanda and Joel Gbuza.

Among the national leaders travelling with the President are Vice President Thokozani Khupe, National Organising Secretary Abednico Bhebhe, Deputy National Organising Secretary Hon. Amos Chibaya, Secretary for Elections Murisi Zwizwai, Deputy Treasurer General Charlton Hwende and the National Youth Chairperson Happymore Chidziva.

President Tsvangirai is on a nationwide tour to solicit ideas from the people on the new government architecture people aspire for, ahead of 2018 elections.

He is also soliciting for the same on the alliance building process adopted by the national council and wants public participation in the party’s thrust to work with other political parties in the cow horn formation on Robert Mugabe and Zanu PF.

Today President Tsvangirai will address Matabeleland North provincial council in Lupane before proceeding to Hwange tomorrow.

Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Movement for Democratic Change