TSVANGIRAI DEATH RUMOUR: Spokesman Speaks Out

Joylene Mtandwa | The social media rumour mill has been in overdrive over reports that the leader of the Movement for Democratic Change, Morgan Tsvangirai has died, which his spokesman Luke Tamborinyoka has rubbished.

Tamborinyoka poured scorn on the reports; “There is a morbid and malicious rumour circulating about President Morgan Tsvangirai. Zimbabweans should be rest assured that their leader is alive, well and in good health.”

He went further to explain his boss’s schedule, “Today, Sunday 22 January 2017, he will address a provincial council in Gwanda. Tomorrow, he will be in Binga in Matabeleland North province, conversing with ordinary Zimbabweans about the future of our country.” More to follow..