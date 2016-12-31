Tsvangirai Insists – I Have The Masses

While 15 opposition political parties have joined hands and made official their coalition plans, the MDC-T led by Morgan Tsvangirai is snubbing the efforts insisting that it has the masses to dislodge President Robert Mugabe at the next election.

Tsvangirai has in past elections missed the State House by a whisker over small details to do with strategic alliances and overcoming President Robert Mugabe’s machinations.

The state media reports that MDC-T secretary general Mr Douglas Mwonzora said over the past few weeks, the MDC-T has been engaged in heated debates on whether the party should work towards a coalition with other parties and organisations or not.

In a message on whatsApp group, Gweru residents, Mr Mwonzora said some senior members did not object to coalition talks during party meetings but were decampaigning the initiative outside party fora.

He said Mr Tsvangirai has already set conditions for such a coalition after getting the backing of his party.

“Some of the people who are vociferously anti-coalition sat in the National Council and did not voice any objection. What I need to stress is that no formal partnership has been concluded yet.

“We will look at whether potential partners add value to our struggle. We will be guided by what is in the interests of the party and the country and not interests of individuals. We must support our president and his leadership,” he said.

Mr Mwonzora warned those that are anti-coalition that once party decisions have been made, they must be respected and not be undermined.

“As a person mandated by the constitution to deal with all internal communications, I wish to set the record straight. Firstly, debate is allowed in the party. There is no need for people to insult each other over this issue. Secondly, the national council in 2015 mandated the president to deal directly with the question of potential coalitions,” said Mr Mwonzora.

He said the MDC-T’s National Standing Committee held a two-day strategic retreat in December to deal with the issue.

“It received expert advice on the issue. It came to a conclusion that it was in the interest of the party to enter into strategic partnerships with other parties and organisations for purposes of growing the presidential vote. Consequently our president made a report to both the National Executive and the National Council. The majority in those organs accepted the recommendation for strategic partnerships with other parties and organisations. After the NC meeting the president held a press conference announcing the conditions for the coalition,” he said.