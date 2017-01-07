Tsvangirai Meets African Leaders, Mugabe Missing | BREAKING NEWS

Ray Nkosi | Former Prime Minister and Movement for Democratic Change leader, Morgan Tsvangirai had a diplomatic briefing with Ghana’s new President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It was ironic in Ghana today that Zimbabwe was officially represented by Tsvangirai, not even acting President Emmerson Mnangagwa was anywhere in sight, while the opposition leader shook hands with African leaders.

The Black Star square in Ghana’s capital, Accra, was the venue of the swearing-in ceremony for Ghana’s new president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice-president, Mahamudu Bawumia. In attendance was Tsvangirai and his deputy Hon. Nelson Chamisa, who also met with former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan.

Akufo-Addo led the opposition New Patriotic Party ( NPP ) in the December 7 polls, defeating the incumbent John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress ( NDC ).

As per the laws of Ghana, a transition of 30-days was observed as teams from the outgoing government and the incoming one met to exchange notes on the state of the country. A large number of people have converged from all walks of life to witness the event.

The state-owned newspapers, Daily Graphic and Ghanaian Times described the event as “Dawn of a new era.” Akuffo Addo becomes the 5th president under the fourth republican constitution which came into effect in 1992. – Agencies