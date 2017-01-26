Tsvangirai Meets Hwange Traditional Leaders

Luke Tamborinyoka | President Tsvangirai today met opinion leaders in Hwange as part of his nationwide consultation programme on key national issues among them the alliance building process and the Zimbabwe they expect in the post-Mugabe era that starts after the watershed election of 2018.

Among those who met President Tsvangirai were representatives of traditional leaders and civic leaders from the church and business, among many others.

The opinion leaders, like all the groups and people he has met during this tour, restated the fact that the Zanu PF government had failed and they all gave their input to President Tsvangirai on the new society they want after the 2018 polls.

The issues they raised included marginalisation of their community by the Zanu PF government, collapsed national infrastructure that needed urgent rehabilitation, the Zanu PF/State conflation and the abuse of traditional leaders by ordering them to frog march people to vote for a particular political party during elections. The opinion leaders lauded the proposed alliance of political parties but urged caution that some of them were direct creations of Zanu PF. However, they expressed optimism that the alliance would defeat Zanu PF and set the tone for a new, prosperous Zimbabwe post-Mugabe in 2018. President Tsvangirai, on his part, said he was on a listening tour and was finding invaluable the people's input particularly on the new society they want after 2018. He pledged to build an inclusive society that would not leave anyone behind. Tomorrow, President Tsvangirai will meet opinion leaders in Bulawayo and Plumtree. Luke Tamborinyoka

Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Movement for Democratic Change