Tsvangirai Needs Us – Mthwakazi

MATABELELAND-BASED Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) has claimed that the proposed grand coalition of opposition parties was bound to collapse if it does not include secessionist parties.



“The so-called coalition by the Zimbabwean national parties is bound to fail if Mthwakazi-led political parties are not involved in the process despite the fact that the majority are saying they will not participate,” MRP executive member Percy Khulani Siwela told Southern Eye yesterday.

“These national parties forget that we the restorationists parties command the majority support in Matabeleland. We know what the people of Mthwakazi want and we have been visiting them since the beginning of the year. The people of Mthwakazi want to govern themselves, they are tired of the Harare government,” he said.

Siwela’s remarks came at a time main opposition MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has indicated that his party was only prepared to go into bed with Welshman Ncube’s MDC and Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First.

Tsvangirai shutting the door on other smaller political parties, describing them as “briefcase parties”.

“My million dollar question is: What if the Mthwakazi parties decides to contest the 2018 elections? Where do we fit as the restorationists in that coalition? Who crafted that coalition document, and at whose interest?

Does it have a national or Mthwakazi interest? I would like to warn the Zimbabwean opposition parties of the possible failure of that coalition if restorationists and regional parties are not included.

The possibility is very high that the coalition is bound to fail without us.”

He urged Ncube to join forces with Mthwakazi parties and form a strong regional coalition before embracing parties from Mashonaland region.

“You can’t start from Harare before Bulawayo otherwise you may end up being rejected by your own.

Remember we also command some sections, and we are advancing.

Remember one vote is important, and [President Robert] Mugabe can still win because of that vote.

The big brother mentality won’t work especially when dealing with a man who has been at the helm of the nation since 1980.” – Newsday