Tsvangirai Prepares To Take Over From Mugabe

Opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s MDC targets to register about 800 000 voters in Harare alone, as the party prepares for the 2018 election.

Since formation of the MDC in 1999, the long-time President Robert Mugabe rival has

amassed the majority of his votes from urban constituencies, particularly Harare and Bulawayo — making them his strongholds.

Highlighting the party’s programmes for 2017 while giving his Christmas message, Tsvangirai told the party’s Harare provincial structures that “the capital is key to MDC’s electoral success against Mugabe”.

“…all provinces should start with a massive turnout when voter registration kick starts early

next year,” he said.

“I understand it will be in April and we are assuming that none of us is a registered voter so we are all starting afresh, which means together with all your children,” Tsvangirai said.

“…if we register a minimum of 800 000 votes in Harare, we have won.

“If that number turns out to vote, that will compensate for rural constituencies that have not been doing that well,” he added.

“So Harare is key… we must see to it that everyone is registered, we are raising the bar…to ensure that we have comprehensive reforms that will ensure a credible election,” Tsvangirai said.

He said Mugabe was aware that he no longer enjoyed support from Zimbabweans but also noted that the 92-year-old leader would resort to violence and election rigging.

“There are plans to rig but we are much clever than before. We are aware and we will do everything to counter that rigging,” he said.

“Next year, we will have our policy conference to articulate our policies, so members can be able to articulate them at various levels.

“This year, we are going to have ward-based programmes and we are going to invest a lot in the ward because that is where the people are but in return I want guarantees that you will deliver voter registration, voting, organising, and communication. We want to see an active base”.

The former prime minister in the inclusive government also urged the young generation to stand up and be active in determining the 2018 election outcome.

Youths make up 60 percent of Zimbabwe’s eligible voters.

“…it is no use being lied to everyday that you are the leaders of tomorrow when tomorrow is under serious threat from the leaders of today,” Tsvangirai said. – Daily News