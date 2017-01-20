Tsvangirai Snubs Mujuru’s Rally

Staff Reporter| MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday bunked the Zimbabwe People First’s party meeting.

Mujuru’s maiden election contest in the Bikita West by election is due to take place tomorrow.

Speaking at her campaign rally for Kudakwashe Gopo her candidate in the by election in Nyika growth point yesterday ZimPF leader Joice Mujuru told her supporters that the MDC-T leader had phoned her in the morning of the rally wishing her party and candidate well in the by election.

Mujuru said that contrary to media reports that Tsvangirai was against her party’s participation in the by election, he actually told her that it was a good thing that the party had decided to test the ZANU PF waters in the province.

In his message Tsvangirai is said to have told Mujuru that he personally wished to have shared the stage with her in the campaigns but unfortunately his party could not come up with an immediate way of accommodating Bikita West in his schedule.

Tsvangirai’s message from Mujuru was delivered as divisions within the MDCT rocked MDC members who are on the ground openly denouncing Mujuru.