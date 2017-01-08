Tsvangirai Top Aide Dies

Staff Reporter | The Matabeleland South Provincial Chairman of the Morgan Tsvangirai led MDC RidusTlou has died.

Party members very close to the Tlou family confirmed to ZimEye.com that the long serving opposition politician died in the early this morning at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo after a long illness.

His illness had seen him spend over a month at a private Johannesburg hospital before being flown back to the country on New Year’s day when he was immediately further admitted at the private Bulawayo hospital where he passed on.

No official comment has yet been obtained from the MDCT.