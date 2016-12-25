“Tsvangirai Wants To Kill Me!”, MDC Cadre Seeks Refuge In Western Embassy

Patson Murimoga, an MDC-T activist from Chitungwiza is reported to have sought refugee in a western embassy amid sensational claims that Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), leader Morgan Tsvangirai allegedly wants to kill him.

Murimoga challenged in the courts Tsvangirai’s controversial appointment of two more vice presidents, Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri.

Former Tsvangirai right hand man and intelligence guru in Manicaland, Julius Magaramombe sounded alarm, ” The way things are, Patson Murimoga needs police protection from Tsvangirai’s running dogs. Apparently, the chief bulldog has issued a FATWA (in the adulterated sense) on Murimoga, ostensibly for daring to challenge the Emperor.”

Sources say, Murimoga was threatened by a top MDC-T’s national leader (name withheld) who has since launched a man hunt for him. Efforts by ZimEye to get a comment from the accused were futile at the time of going to the press.

Tsvangirai’s youths have in the past violently attacked his challengers who include former Treasurer General Elton Mangoma, and Harare North MP Trudy Stevenson.nbsp;