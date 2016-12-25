Tsvangirai Youths Feed The Poor At Christmas

By Sydney Barson| At least 10 families from five provinces received a consortium of Christmas goodies expected to last for the next four or five months, courtesy of the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Youth Assembly’s Christmas Goodies Initiative.

Speaking at the goodies distribution ceremony in Harare on Christmas eve Vimbai Veeshall Mavherudze, Coordinator of the Christmas Goodies Initiative said in identifying beneficiaries of this initiative they maintained constant consultations with the provincial leadership in identifying beneficiary families.

“We have five categories of families that are eligible firstly a family left (especially children) behind by a bread winner directly because of political violence. In this instance our Roll of honour is used to cross check, if absent in roll of honour respective leadership will be consulted. Preference is given to those in real need”

“Secondly a child headed family that is struggling and local leadership feels they should be helped. Thirdly, a disabled bread winner’s family who became disabled directly by political violence.”

“The family of a late former member or partner of Christmas Goodies Initiative qualifies by virtue of effort rendered and as a gesture of honour bestowing and lastly

families of jailed political activists qualify to benefit as their families would have become disadvantaged by the political incarceration of their bread winners.” Mavherudze said.

The Christmas Goodies Initiative is an annual expression of love to the families of MDC-T members who have fallen victim of repression in its various forms of manifestation under the ZANU-PF government.

The Initiative is made up of sixteen (16) partners who are members of the MDC-T. It is these partners who fund the initiative through monthly contributions of groceries and cash ranging between $20 – $100 monthly from August to November.

Midlands Senator and MDC T vice chairman Morgan Komichi said the initiative is an expression of love by the youths which is exemplified by MDC- T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

Komichi also donated a trolley full of groceries to the goodies pool.

Said Komichi, “Our leader Morgan Tsvangirai is a man of love and this is what you have shown today learning from the father, it only tells us the kind of future we have in Zimbabwe when MDC-T gets the reins of this country.”

Father of incarcerated activist Yvonne Musarurwa was among those who received this year’s Christmas cheer.

Founded in 2012 after realising the need to help and put a smile on the faces of families of fellow political victims the initiative is growing despite Zimbabwe’s depressed economy.

The treats consisted of cash and other stuffs inclusive of Flour, Rice, Sugar Cooking Oil, Relish, Stationery, Tinned food, Mazoe, Salt, Teabags, Washing and Bath Soap, Coffee Creamer, Teabags, fresh veggies, Uniforms, Balloons, Sweets, Washing Powder, Sanitary Wear and Toiletries among other rations.