Tunisia Vs Zimbabwe

Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Mathlouthi is a fitness concern having been forced to retire injured during the win over Algeria.

Wahbi Khazri, who plays his club football for Sunderland, is set to keep his place after coming into the starting line-up against Algeria and putting in an excellent performance.

While fellow attacker Naim Sliti boasts that Tunisia play “beautiful football”, all coach Henryk Kasperczak wants against Zimbabwe is the one point that will earn his side a quarter-finals spot.

After a gutsy show against Algeria, Zimbabwe were overwhelmed by Senegal and fortunate to finish with just a two-goal defeat.

Yet they could still progress from Group B if they beat Tunisia and Algeria lose to Senegal.

Zimbabwe coach Kalisto Pasuwa said: “We have no choice against Tunisia, we have to win.

“We’ve conceded four goals in the first two games but we have to turn the page and concentrate on Monday to book our place in the next round.” BBC