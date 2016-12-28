TYPHOID OUT-BREAK : City Council Acts

The Harare City Council has moved in to deal with the typhoid outbreak in Mbare.

The City Council yesterday confirmed that it was attending to suspected typhoid cases in Mbare following the death of the 13 year old girl.

“We are still investigating to confirm whether the death was a result of typhoid.

The girl was initially admitted at Harare hospital and was transferred to the Beatrice infectious diseases hospital on Saturday. She died on admission. She had been unwell for some time.

Her siblings were also sick with similar symptoms. Her brother was admitted at the hospital.

On further investigations about 30 people on 8th and 9th street in Mbare were then treated for suspected typhoid. At the moment nine people from the area are admitted and several others receiving treatment as a precautionary measure.