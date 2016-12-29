UGLY FACTIONALISM : Top Official Quits Tsvangirai MDC

Boaz Mangamiso | THERE IS TIME FOR EVERYTHING

After a lot that have done for the MDC-T in earnest and honest … I am not happy remaining in the party anymore. There are certain things I have to remove in my life for certain things to appear. Let the child die 2 Samuel 12: 19-21.

I am sorry to let you know that 2016 marks the end of my political career in the MDC which is currently identified as MDC-T. I was expecting the MDC-T President to put his house in order but I can’t see that happening any time soon. 2018 is a few months from now , time is not on his side.

I am leaving MDC-T alone without any influence from anyone and I won’t influence anyone to do the same, because MDC-T is a social Democratic party , a fusion of different social groups fighting for democracy in Zimbabwe. This means that one way or the other we are different.

It is my personal decision to leave after staying on one place for along time in a political party that won’t appreciate my work and talent. The party has so much talent that is being ignored and neglected. We have so many leaders whom we helped to get into offices as MPs and Councilors who only think about their immediate families and relatives, no matter how close you are to them. They would rather invite their whole clan from rural areas for jobs or projects or education and tenders in town and enjoy seeing you on one place MDC-T supporters don’t need fish but desperately need fishing nets as a permanent thank you for being there come sunshine come rain.

MDC-T has a few leaders like Douglas Mwonzora who won’t forget where they came from and remain connected to the grassroots helping so many. The MDC-T Secretary General is so humble that he communicate with anyone in the party and use the very popular watsApp groups updating the party faithfuls . There are a few leaders like him.

As I voluntarily leave , I will continue fighting for democracy in Zimbabwe because I have the obligation and mandate to free Zimbabwe not only from dictatorship but from corruption and poverty.

Zimbabweans know how much work I have voluntarily invested in the MDC defending the party from ZANU pf and agents in the party. I have recruited so many people through social network and helped to form new structures around the world. I defended the MDC-T when Tendai Biti and Elton Mangoma thought they were bigger than the party and tried to remove Morgan Tsvangirai but later ran away to form Renewal which we suffocated and spied on them until most of them returned back and Roy Bennett opted to go farming.

There is always time to leave people , organisations or friends who do not add value or meaning in my life or my community.

Let me take this opportunity to thank the President of the MDC-T for leading the party as a father figure as from ZCTU as a Secretary General and as the leader of the NCA even though sometimes he makes mistakes … We are human anyway . May God protects him and help him make people driven decisions. Remind him that a fish if not handled properly will rot from the head.

I salute those who were assassinated and millions forced to leave the country by non other than the dictator Robert Mugabe for exercising their Democratic right to oppose dictatorship and corruption

I feel sorry for those like me who lost jobs and farms as companies were forced to shutdown and farms invaded.

I wish my twin sister Yvonne Musarurwa was there , unfortunately she was thrown under the bus .

It time to quit and today is the day

I thank you ALL

Shalom

Boaz Mangamiso

Bulawayo Province