Veteran Educationist And Politician Hove Dies

Mr Zephaniah Ruzwidzo Matchaba-Hove born on 26 October 1931 has died.

In an statement provided by his eldest son Doctor Reginald Matchaba- Hove

Veteran educationist and politician, Mr Zephaniah Matchaba-Hove, died at Claybank Hospital in Gweru on 1st January 2017 after a long battle with cancer of the liver.

Mr Matchaba-Hove was the first graduate from Mwenezi District. He did his primary schooling at Gomututu and Mnene primary schools in Mberengwa and his secondary educaࢢon at Goromonzi High School. He then studied for a BA degree with the University of South Africa whilst studying at the Roma Campus in Lesotho from 1957 to 1959. He did his Postgraduate Cerࢢficate in Educaࢢon with the University of London whilst based at the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland in 1960.

Mr Matchaba-Hove taught at many schools including Chegato Secondary School inMberengwa, Chivi Secondary School in Chivi, Mucheke Secondary School in Masvingo, AscotSecondary School and Fletcher High School in Gweru and Mabvuku High School in Harare. He rose to the rank of Deputy Headmaster of Mucheke Secondary School and Headmaster of Mabvuku High School.

After independence he was promoted to become Chief Educaࢢon Officer for Curriculum

Development, Harare Province Regional Director for Educaࢢon and then Deputy Secretary for

Educaࢢon and Culture. Amongst the prominent people he taught are Professor Ngwabi Bhebe the founding Vice Chancellor of the Midlands State University, Professor Phineas Makhurane the founding Vice Chancellor of the Naࢢonal University of Science and Technology and the late Minister Dr Witness Mangwende. Mr Matchaba-Hove also served as Secretary of the Rhodesia African Teachers Associaࢢon (RATA) during the ࢢme the late Naࢢonal Hero the Hon. Cephas George Msipa served as RATA President.

From 1990 to 2000 Mr Matchaba-Hove was the elected MP for Mwenezi. During his ࢢme in

Parliament he was Deputy Chairman of Commiees. Mr Matchaba-Hove is survived by six children and several grandchildren. There will be a church service on Wednesday morning at the Lutheran Church in Gweru a[er which the body will proceed to his homestead at Maࢢbi Mission in Mwenezi for burial on Thursday, 5th January 2017. Mourners are gathered at 123 Walkers Rd, Ridgemont in Gweru.

Further details can be obtained from his son, Dr Reginald Matchaba-Hove on 0712200231 or 0772924413or his daughter, Mrs Margaret Vera on 0735252947 or 0782706601.