VIDEO: Grace Mugabe Attacked by Mliswa

First Lady Grace Mugabe has been attacked by Norton MO Temba Mliswa.

The video shows Hon Mliswa raising the issue of corruption and extravagance of the first family on the Second Reading Stage of The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Amendment Bill on bond notes. Hon Mliswa challenged the Executive to cut down their spending on luxurious goods and travelling expenses and referenced the recent inconsiderate spending of the First Lady on a ring which cost $1.5m. In his statement, he castigated the Executive for not implementing measures to curb corruption and highlighted that the citizens are suffering, with no money and have no access to drugs.

The country is facing serious cash shortages yet the first family is enjoying luxurious trips, to which Hon Mliswa proposed that the Finance Minister give the first family allowances in bond notes. Hon Mliswa believes that bond notes are a good move to foster economic growth and reduce cash shortages but everyone should use them including the first family.

As the First Lady keeps externalising foreign currency on luxuries and trips, people in Norton are struggling to have food on the table, school fees and the Norton Hospital is not in good shape. Mliswa indicated that at the hospital there’s no a functioning mortuary and one is needed as soon as possible. The Government needs to cut costs on the First family so that these basic needs like a mortuary are built and are kept functioning.