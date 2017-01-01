VIDEO:Makandiwa Agent Tried To Kill Me | BREAKING NEWS

A top Harare preacher claims an Emmanuel Makandiwa pastor has plotted to kill him.

Pastor Donald Savanhu (A Makandiwa church elder) was reported to local police at Glen Norah in Harare for allegedly conspiring against Apostle Tariro Chiwenga’s life.

Apostle Chiwenga was told “you will sink down!,” papers say.

Soon after that, Chiwenga’s car was burnt by hooligans he suspects were sent by Pastor Savanhu. The incident happened at the preacher’s home in Glen Norah.

Apostle Chiwenga made the revelations during a live ZimEye program Sunday morning. The case of Malicious Demage To Property (MDP) Crime Record Number 188/8/16, was reported at Glen Norah Police station.

The key suspect is Pastor Savanhu of UFIC church led by Emanuel Makandiwa. In another incident, Chiwenga said he was attacked through poisoning and shocking medical scans show how poison nearly killed him, SEE VIDEO:

Chiwenga suspects the assailants are the same – Emmanuel Makandiwa followers.

Contacted for comment, pastor Savanhu denied the allegations saying his fight with Chiwenga is “only to do with doctrinal issues” and nothing else. He however admitted that members of his church UFIC are culturally in the habit of cursing people they do not agree with. (2nd INTERVIEW LOADING).

