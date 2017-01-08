SHOCK VIDEO:Prophet Magaya: I Had Sex And Paid $10,000 Bribery Cash



Staff Reporter| The above video has been released by a source close to the ZRP investigations exposing controversial preacher Walter Magaya for confessing to rape. It is an expose’ on Walter Magaya’s attempts to influence the hand of the law and has been officially confirmed as authentic by Magaya’s spokesman Admire Mango (See comments at the bottom of article).

Magaya was summoned to a police station in Harare and in the meeting were a number of officers and other unidentified men. He was shown video evidence the latter which resulted in the preacher breaking down. He can be seen in the video confessing to having an affair with Petronella Donhodzo who was last year suing him for rape before she withdrew the case after being allegedly paid to carpet the matter down.

Towards the end, he then suddenly discovers that someone is video recording and stops talking. He complains to the senior officer in charge to which the cop tells him he has personally given permission for recordings to be done.

The source says they are preparing to offload more damning videos should he deny its authenticity, a development following ZimEye’s expose on the man’s affairs last year, SEE VIDEO (Story continues below):

ZimEye asks our valued readers and contributors for your views on this development.

With a rape case still opened which the preacher is currently fighting at the Constitutional Court…

will “Prophet” Magaya survive jail?

Meanwhile, Magaya’s spokesperson, Admire Mango, was quoted by the state media saying Magaya had resisted attempts by some two witnesses, one of whom is a senior police officer who had been making a spirited demand of $500 000.

Mr Mango said the witnesses have since posted on social media a heavily edited video in which they sought to create an impression that Magaya had admitted to the charge when in actual fact the video showed how the witnesses sought to demand money from the man of cloth.

“If they were acting in good faith they should have posted the whole video which is 30 minutes long and not what they did so that people make their own independent judgments without being swayed by the edited version.

“They have posted a three minute video by deleting the portion in which they were demanding $500 000. Initially the senior police officer wanted to extort Prophet Magaya $100 000, but he was steadfast in resisting that,” said Mr Mango.

“The fact of the matter is that these witnesses sought to extort Prophet Magaya using a guy called Kudakwashe alias Ranjisi who stays in Chitungwiza. Initially the senior police officer, who is an Assistant Commissioner made a demand of $100 000 which was turned down. He then instructed his lawyers to demand that same amount under the guise that he had been defamed by Prophet Magaya. Our leader, has however, remained steadfast in resisting the demand, ” said Mr Mango.