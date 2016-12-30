War Vets Appointing New President Of Zimbabwe

“By end of February 2017 you will know of our solution”

By Duncan Banda | Zimbabwe’s thousands of war veterans are in the last stages of selecting the country’s new President taking over from the ailing 92 year old Robert Mugabe.

The new leader cannot be either Emmerson Mnangagwa or Mugabe, the liberation fighters said.

Earlier in the year in July, the war vets had tacitly endorsed Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa as their preferred leader. They said Mugabe should step down and hand over to his deputy. This they said Mugabe should do with immediate effect. But 5 months later, the war vets have started a new political trajectory outside both Mugabe and Mnangagwa.

The association’s secretary-general Victor Matemadanda says they are moving to appoint Mugabe’s successor.

“By end of February (2017) you will know about our solution, we have made a firm decision”, said Matemadanda.

He added pointedly saying, “no Zimbabwean with their head screwed properly to their body will repose their trust for 5 years in an old man who will be 100 years old when their term ends whenever that will be.”

Most war veterans in the ruling Zanu PF party under Chris Mutsvangwa’s leadership have ruled President Robert Mugabe out, ZimEye can reveal. The war vets caused a storm in Zanu PF in July when they published a communique which demanded Mugabe to step down and handover to Mnangagwa.

Although Mutsvangwa was expelled from the party, he still commands support among the former freedom fighters.



The war veterans met near Roy Business centre, 40 km from the city of Masvingo and concurred President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace must vacate the State House.

A war veteran who attended the meeting told ZimEye.com Mugabe would not win the elections without the former liberation fighters’ assistance. “Mugabe desperately needs the war veterans but we no longer have confidence in him,” said the war veteran.

However, Masvingo provincial war veterans chairman Tendeukai Chinooneka described the meeting as a non-event. “The provincial leadership was not notified and I do not even know who was there so we are not even worried about the so called meeting,” said Chinooneka.