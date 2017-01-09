WARNING-DISTURBING PICTURE: Makosi Survives Cancer Attack

Diaspora returnee Makosi Musambasi has survived a cancer attack.

The celebrity has revealed she has undergone an operation to remove a harmful tumour. Below was her statement:

On a lovely August evening I had just come from the gym tired as usual! I remember on this particular day I went to the gym in the evening

You know that feeling when you remove your sports bra…the relief, you then scratch really well …and as I was scratching I came across what every woman dreads to come across! A lump! I ignored it for a week , refused to touch my boob for a week, refused to pray about it or talk to anyone about it

It was in my head but not in my head

7 days later I went to see my doctor, he said because of my age it was not necessary to do an mri scan so he just ordered an ultra sound….

I will do a video of what went through my head for 6 months, my struggle with God.. .I wondered and asked I eat well I pray I train every day I am freaken #fitfam why this…

For now I give God back the glory that the surgery was success…

I learnt that there is nothing we can do to impress God …He is not a man that He can be impressed with what impresses us

When we are born we are given a script we have to act out…

That script sometimes will make you fight God (Jonah)..but still glorify Him

Ladies…feel your breasts…get tested…there is nothing to fear

Because that Unwanted visitor #death knocks on every door

Life will humble you yes but remember God is God and you have to do your script justice…this is as much as I can dictate while someone types…when I’m better we will continue

7/1/17 will always be a day to remember

