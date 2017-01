Hello ZimEye.

A Munenzva bus had an accident last night at Gampinya bridge towards Kana Mission in Nkayi District. It missed the bridge. People were injured and there were no fatalities.

The bridge was not clear due to excessive rains so the driver took a risk leading to the accident.

There is a sign warning motorists of poor road networks in the area.

The injured were taken to Nkai Hospital.

Most buses are stuck in Kana Mission because they cannot cross over Kana river which is overflowing and the area is more risky because there is no bridge.