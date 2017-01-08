WARNING-DISTURBING PICTURES: Horror Bus Accident, 5 People Killed On The Spot

Munenzva Bus Involved ln A Fatal Accident At Bubi Along Beitbridge Masvingo Highway.

A Munenzva bus which was coming from Polokwane, South Africa got involved in an accident today at around 2am at Bubi. The bus had a head on collision with an open pick-up truck that was coming from the opposite direction.

Five (5) people who were on the truck died on the spot. No one on the bus died or injured.

Poor emergency services along the highway contributed to the deaths of the people who were on the truck, ZimEye sources say. They got trapped at 2am and the police only arrived at 5am poorly equipped for an accident of that magnitude.

An official statement from the local police was awaited at the time of writing. ZimEye will update our calued readers and contributors as events unravel.