WARNING VERY DISTURBING PICTURE: ZRP Cop Guns Himself Down

Dear Editor,

Constable Nyoni gunned down himself at Matapi Police Station over a maintenance issue. I attended the scene of the crime at around 9.PM. The suicide cop arrived in the c/o and booked his phone in. I think when he went outside he tried to shoot himself and apparently he came inside the station complaining that the gun was not working, he took another one. He then went back outside and shot himself on the chin and bullet came out through the head. He always used to complain about his wife.