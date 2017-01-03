WARNING VERY DISTURBING PICTURE: ZRP Cop Guns Himself Down

3

Dear Editor,

Constable Nyoni gunned down himself at Matapi Police Station over a maintenance issue. I attended the scene of the crime at around 9.PM. The suicide cop arrived in the c/o and booked his phone in. I think when he went outside he tried to shoot himself and apparently he came inside the station complaining that the gun was not working, he took another one. He then went back outside and shot himself on the chin and bullet came out through the head. He always used to complain about his wife.

  • Younes White

    Shame. Could you guys at Zimeye have had a little decency and respect for the dead and not have stooped so low. Why show the picture? You wanted to make this an interesting read and give the internet trolls something to laugh about. He was human regardless and circumstances that surrounding could have been kept private and allow the bereaved time to moan their loss in peace.

  • Rest

    MHSRIP

  • Auto-Throttle

    How can a person shoot himself in the head using a rifle?