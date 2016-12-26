Warriors Attack Cote d’Ivoire

The Zimbabwe national soccer team today clash with Cote d’Ivoire in an international friendly which will give Callisto Pasuwa an opportunity to assess his locally based players before full camp for the AFCON finals resume.

Zimbabwe and Cote d’Ivoire clash on Boxing Day as both sides set in motion preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted by Gabon next month.

After flying out of the country on Friday, Zimbabwe clash against the Ivorians on Monday at the Robert Champroux stadium in an encounter scheduled to kick off at 6pm.

Zimbabwe’s squad is dominated by locally-based players with Tinotenda Kadewere being the only foreign-based player to make the squad.

Cote d’Ivoire has called in 22 players all who ply their trade in the Ivorian league for the Zimbabwe game.

Despite missing their top European players, the Ivorians still boast of a competitive squad after ending as bronze medalists at the African Nations Championship in Rwanda.

It will perhaps be an opportunity for both coaches to have a look at the local based players before submitting a

final 23-man list ahead of the CAF deadline of 31 December.

The Warriors have a busy schedule before AFCON commences with ZIFA having lined up friendly encounters against Gabon and Cameroon.

Zimbabwe who are in Group B together with Algeria, Senegal and Tunisia get their campaign underway by clashing against Algeria on 15 January.

Making their first appearance since 2006, Zimbabwe will be looking to progress to the knockout phase for the first time since making their maiden appearance in 2004. – State Media