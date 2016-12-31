Warriors Fans Optimistic Over AFCON Finals

Warriors fans have tipped the team to excel during the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) beginning on the 14th of January until the 5th of February in Gabon next year.

The fans are confident that despite being drawn in a tough Group B with North African giants Tunisia and Algeria as well as West African powerhouse Senegal during the football extravaganza.

In a random survey in and around the capital, Harare the fans said they would rally behind the Warriors and would remain glued to their television sets during the Warriors matches.

Zimbabwe will be making their third appearance after a 10 year absence having made their debut appearance at the 2004 Tunisia and last at the 2006 Egypt AFCON finals.

Zimbabwe open their campaign on January 15 with a match against Algeria at Stade de Fanceville in Franceville, then on the 19th they will face Senegal and Tunisia on the 23rd in their final group match.

Algeria are making their 17th appearance at the tournament and were winners in 1990, Tunisia are making their 18th appearance and were winners in 2004 when they hosted the tournament while Senegal are making their 14th appearance and their best performance was runners up in 2002.

The 2017 AFCON is sponsored by petroleum giant Total and the Gabon 2017 finals tournament is the 31st edition.

The biennial international men’s football championship is organized by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The tournament was scheduled to be hosted by Libya until CAF rescinded its hosting rights in August 2014 due to the ongoing war in the country.