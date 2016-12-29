Warriors Gear Up For Afcon Action

Staff Reporter | Zimbabwe National soccer team manager Sharif Mussa has said the Warriors are looking to make the most out of the time they have, after the team finally got the ball rolling in preparation for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

After a false start due to logistical problems earlier this week, the team yesterday had their first training session which featured the majority of foreign-based professionals.

The foreign contingent comprising captain Willard Katsande, Marvelous Nakamba, Cuthbert Malajila, Matthew Rusike, Evans Rusike, Kuda Mahachi and Czech-based defender Costa Nhamoinesu trained at Gateway High School under the watchful eye of assistant coach Saul Chaminuka.

With the exception of Onismor Bhasera who had a light workout in the afternoon, almost all the players were in good spirits as they took part in ball work.

They are expected to be joined by head coach Callisto Pasuwa and another group of 13 players that had travelled to Cote d’Ivoire for an international friendly match that ended goalless in Abidjan on Boxing Day.

Conspicuous with their absence at yesterday’s training was the trio of Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona and Nyasha Mushekwi.The latter is reportedly sorting out issues with his Chinese side Dalian Yifang following a change of management.

Mussa said the three players were expected to join their teammates in camp latest today.

Musona travelled late as he had a commitment after featuring for his Belgium side KV Oostende in a 3-1 defeat on Monday night.

Mussa confirmed Billiat, who recently won the CAF Champions League with South African PSL Giants Mamelodi Sundowns, was already in the country, but “has been attending to pressing family issues’’.

There have been concerns of fatigue over the player following a marathon season in which he was involved heavily in Africa and in the domestic league.

Billiat, who is favourite to land the CAF Player of the Year for players based on the continent, is also set to travel to Nigeria next week for the awards ceremony after he was short-listed among the top three.

Mussa, however, was happy with the turnout yesterday as the technical team got their preparations in earnest with 14 players in attendance.

Defender Blessing Moyo who had been drafted in the provisional squad has been dropped after the doctor’s report confirmed that he could not make it in time for the tournament.

The Warriors are looking to receive Soccer Star of the Year Hardlife Zvirekwi, Teenage Hadebe, Lawrence Mhlanga, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, Marshall Mudehwe, Elisha Muroiwa and goalkeepers Tatenda Mukuruva and Donovan Bernard among the local players that had travelled to the West African country.

Striker Tinotenda Kadewere, who plies his trade in Sweden, was the only foreign-based player in that team.

Mussa said the international friendly was good for the team since almost half of the players that travelled are part of the provisional squad that has now been reduced to 30 in the absence of Moyo.

Pasuwa will name his travelling squad after the New Year holiday with the team expected to leave for a warm up match against Gabon on January 7.

The Warriors are set to play another friendly against Cameroon on January 10 after which they will fly out to Franceville for the tournament which will take place from January 14 to February 5.

Mussa said they need to have thorough preparations ahead of their Group B ties featuring continental heavyweights Tunisia, Algeria and Senegal.

He said their plans to have a camp in a secluded environment, away from the city, have been dashed because of logistical constraints.

“The coach would have wanted more time with the players to do more assessments and things like that. However, he has to make do with what is there,” said Mussa

