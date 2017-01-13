Warriors Get Paid

THE Warriors were yesterday paid after Zifa released the first tranche of $550 000 promised to the players for their appearance fees for the three group stage matches at Afcon.

As per their agreement with the players last weekend, the association on Wednesday transferred the money into individual players’ bank accounts. Confirmation of payment was also sent to the team which arrived in Gabon yesterday from Cameroon, Yaounde.

The money, which was paid, is believed to have come from the Government which came to the national team’s rescue with a package of close to $1 million.

And yesterday, ZIFA executive member responsible for finance Philemon Machana said they have transferred $15 000 per player for all the 23 players that are at the Nations Cup.

The mother body also transferred appearance fees for the nine members of the technical team.

“I can confirm that we wired that money to each player. And the total amount is $550 000. For appearing for the three matches, it is $5 000 per game that was the agreement between ZIFA and the players,” said Machana.

Before departure, the players also received their daily allowances for the days they were in camp.

The players were in camp for 10 days before they departed for West Africa and Machana said they paid $1 500 to each player while those who reported for camp late got the money for the days they were also in camp at the rate of $150 per day.

The players also agreed to $400 per day for the days they will be out of the country until they return home.

“The agreement was silent on these daily allowances, when they would be paid. We are likely to pay after the tournament,” said Machana.

“I was not in the meeting when they signed the deal with ZIFA and I will be informed by my superiors when this money will be paid.

“But we have cleared the daily allowances for the days they were in camp in the country. We paid those allowances for the ten days they were in camp and it was $150 per day per player.

“The technical team have different figures from the players but I am not at liberty to disclose them. But we have paid them as well.

Warriors take on Algeria on Sunday

“What it means is that 23 players and nine members of the technical team were paid.” – State Media