Warriors Hold Desert Foxes

Terrence Mawawa The Zimbabwe Warriors survived a late onslaught from the Desert Foxes of Algeria to hold the highly rated North African giants 2-2 in a pulsating Group B opening clash.

The Algerians drew first blood and the Warriors levelled matters through Kuda Mahachi. With neutrals in the stadium and the travelling contingent of supporters rooting for the Warriors, the Algerians suddenly found themselves chasing the game after falling behind following a Nyasha Mushekwi goal from the penalty spot.

In the second half the Desert Foxes took the game to the Warriors and began to commit men forward searching for an equaliser. Substitute Cuthbert Malajila and Mamelodi Sundowns player, Khama Billiart both failed to score after unlocking the Algerian defence. Algeria equalised towards the end of the match and after the goal,the Desert Foxes found the zeal to pour forward in numbers searching for the winning goal.

Soccer fans have expressed mixed sentiments over the Warriors’ draw with Algeria with some supporters arguing the Warriors could have killed the game as a contest in the first half while some ardent Warriors fans congratulating the team for a superb performance. Zimbabwe will meet Tunisia and the Teranga Lions of Senegal in their remaining Group fixtures. This year’s Africa Cup of Nations has been full of surprises. Yesterday hosts Gabon were held to a 1-1 draw by Guinea Bissau while Cameroon drew 1-1 with Bukina Faso.