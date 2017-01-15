WATCH: Chiyangwa Builds Own University in Harare

ZIFA boss and businessman, Phillip Chiyangwa is building his own university. Chiyangwa who has successfully built a prestigious private primary and high school (Divaris Makaharis) in Harare’s Bluff Hill, all with 28 classrooms, said he is to apply for a license to extend the property into a university so that school children can cross over from primary through to secondary and finally, university at the same place.

He said Divaris Makaharis, named after his father, is at present one of the top schools in the country whose pass rate sits in the top 100.

