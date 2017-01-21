WATCH: Jammeh ‘Mugabe’ Flees | BREAKING NEWS



Ray Nkosi | Ex-Gambian President Yahya Jammeh just boarded the plane as he flees from justice.

The Gambia has finally rid itself of a dictator who has shackled the nation for 22 years, the citizens celebrated Saturday night. Jammeh is reported to have left for Guinea Conakry.

African Union Chairperson, Nkosana Zuma took to twitter in celebration saying; “We’re very pleased to see ex-President Yahya Jammeh step down & leave # TheGambia in a bloodless transition.”

Jammeh described as a delusional demagogue ruled the Gambia with an iron fist, lost the last elections to exiled opposition leader Adama Barrow.

He is also reported to have taken along all his cars and the cars of his close aides and all his animals. The unconfirmed reports also say the deal was that he wants amnesty for him and his close mates, including a request to return in four years time to contest elections.

Wrote one Gambian on social media, Baldeh Muhamadou, “