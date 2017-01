LIVE VIDEO today at 3pm

Staff Reporter| Seeing may be believing, but few would be fooled into thinking Walter Magaya’s video of a Mutoko man, Josphat Mwenye shows a genuine miracle.

The controversial Zimbabwean preacher claims his video footage shows proof of his “powers” which recently healed or improved Mwenye’s skin condition. Expert evidence however shows beyond a doubt that Magaya has sexed up another video so he can lay claim that he has supernatural powers of healing.