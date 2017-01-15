WATCH: Mnangagwa Area Man Swept Away By Flooded River | BREAKING NEWS



A Chirumhanzu (Mnangagwa area) man has been swept by a flooded river. Mr Peter Mushuku of Gonamombe village under headman Manhobo, is lucky to be alive after he was was swept away from the top of a flooded Nyautonge river bridge.

The crossing is a narrow bridge one kilometer long and is situated after Nyautonge primary.

The incident happened just around 3pm this afternoon. Luckily people standing by who were at the bridge managed to take him out of the water.

Norman Chimbanje who was one of the eye witnesses told ZimEye.com the man had been trapped on the other side where he had visited earlier in the day before the river rose. He spoke to the ZimEye live newsroom explaining that at 10pm the flood was rising and becoming more dangerous for people and animals. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

