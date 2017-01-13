WATCH: Mugabe Dared By Pastor

By Simba Chikanza | The famous Kariba pastor today dared President Robert Mugabe. Pastor Patrick Mugadza, claimed in a prediction that Mugabe is a dead man by the 17th October 2017 and the preacher challenges the President “to bring it on” should the Head Of State plot terror on him using his notorious CIO agents. “I am already pa-maOne ndavakutoda maTwo,” he told a contributor on the ZimEye LIVE program. WATCH:



