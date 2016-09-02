WATCH: “Mugabe’s Spirit” Speaks Out | VIDEO EDIT BLAST

2

A video of a President Robert Mugabe “digi-edit” has cracked ribs across the Zim community. “Mugabe” is seen in the clip sitting in a relaxed position in a vehicle while complaining saying his emergency landing in Dubai this week while en route to Singapore was simply “so that I can do some shopping, not what you people are speculating…I was only rushing for a sale in Dubai,” the man says. FULL VIDEO:

