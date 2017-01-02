WATCH: Pastor Makes Congregation Touch Live Electric Wires



A man reportedly trained by the grass-feeding pastor has the gimmick of making people feel the power of God along with power from Eskom.

Daily Sun has reported on yet another pastor with a “shocking approach” to religion.

According to the tabloid, a pastor from Hammanskraal in Tshwane released a video showing him telling a church member to be shocked by a live electric wire as a supposed act of faith. He reportedly claims that if they have enough faith, they will escape electrocution.

It reports that, on Sunday, 25-year-old Apostle Phillip Sithole, known as Hephzibah, allegedly also claimed to turn water into wine, mimicking Jesus’ first biblical miracle.

Someone who drank this “wine” then supposedly got drunk.

Daily Sun says it has discovered that the so-called Doom pastor, Prophet Lethebo Rabalago, is the son of Pastor Lesego Daniel, who “made headlines across the country in 2014 when he ordered his congregation to eat grass”. Hephizbah, Daily Sun claims, was trained by Daniel; he told the tabloid that his Divine Word Ministries were anointed by God.

“I can command people to touch live wires and they will not get electrocuted. Anointing is more powerful than live wires,” the tabloid quoted him as saying. – Citizen.co.za

