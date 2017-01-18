WATCH-VIDEO: Pastor ‘Heals’ Woman’s ‘Vaginal Pimples’



The woman came back and testified that she was completely healed before the service ended.

Pastor Zendile Andries November of Victorious Faith Ministries in the Free State has healed a woman’s vaginal pimples, according to a video that was posted on the church’s Facebook page.

In the video, the woman can be seen crying as she explains her problem to the pastor. He asked her if she had pimples, to which the woman said yes.

He then asked one of the church’s ushers to take off his right shoe. He further instructed the woman to put the shoe between her thighs, as close to her vagina as possible. The woman placed the shoe and fell to the ground.

After some time, one of the ushers came back with the woman and said she had just accompanied her to the toilet, and the woman told her that her vagina had no pimples any more.

According to the usher, the woman had not been sleeping with her husband for some time. After the testimony, the pastor urged the woman to run straight home after the church service. – Citizen

