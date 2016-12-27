Wedding Ring Thief Nabbed

A 22-YEAR-OLD Bulawayo man has been dragged to court for stealing wedding rings and other ornaments from a 60- year old neighbour.

Alista Tawanda Nhika of Luveve 4 suburb appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu charged with unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances and theft.

He pleaded not guilty and the magistrate remanded him in custody to Friday for trial.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said Nhika stole from his neighbour Ms Lenet Ndebele’s house when she was out sometime last month.

“On November 24, 2016, the complainant went to town leaving behind her granddaughter who was getting ready for school. The granddaughter also left the house a few minutes later,” said Mr Shava.

The court heard that Nhika knew that there was nobody at his neighbour’s house.

“The accused person used an iron bar to force open the main door . He then stole six ornamental glasses, a new satchel, a cashbox and four wedding rings,” said Shava.

The total value of property stolen is $457 and nothing was recovered. – State Media