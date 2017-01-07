Western Donors Shoot Mugabe In The Arm

By Ray Nkosi| President Robert Mugabe’s government promised 2 million jobs which have remained elusive, with donors coming in to assist thousands of unemployed youths, by giving a shot in the arm of much needed assistance.

Western donors are targeting 22 000 local youths in self help project skills training as a way of easing the country’s alarming unemployment rate.

The country’s unemployment rate deteriorated drastically in the past five years, after the expiry of the unity government of President Robert Mugabe, and the two MDC formations on July 31, 2013.

Companies since then have been closing shop with thousands of workers being driven to the streets.

In a joint statement, this week America’s United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) of Britain, and the Swedish’s International Development Cooperation Agency (Sida) said giving entrepreneurship skills is the only way they can assist young Zimbabweans who are failing to get jobs.

“I am proud of the UK’s support to the young people of Zimbabwe, making sure that they have jobs and increased incomes in the future,” Head of DFID Zimbabwe, Annabel Gerry, said.

Maria Selin, Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden, said the programme which they are launching will prepare thousands of youths for productive careers when the economy improves.

“We believe that partnerships and investments that can bring young people and in particular young women into the productive sectors are incredibly important for the economic and social development of any society,” she said.

These western embassies said 12 000 youths have for the past two years benefited from through similar training which they have been conducting under the “Zimbabwe Works” project.

“ This has achieved impressive results in a shrinking economy that is increasingly informal .The activity has made a notable difference in the lives of thousands of Zimbabwean youth the majority of them women,” USAID Zimbabwe Mission Director, Stephanie Funk, said.