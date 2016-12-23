What A Husband Needs From A Wife Is Never Sex

Sex is an important element in marriage and until there is sexual intercourse between a
husband and a wife, the marriage is not yet spiritually recognised. This shows how
important sex is in marriage.
When you look at how aggressive men are towards sex you may think that what a man
needs from a woman is sex. Of course, if he has not married you yet or he does not really
intend to marry you what he will need from you is nothing above your body. But if he
really intends to marry you or if you guys are already married sex is never what he
needs from you – maybe let me say it better; “WHAT A MAN NEEDS MOST FROM A
WOMAN IS NOT SEX.”
Many young girls think because they are sexually active and experience they will
easily be married and have their husbands loving them. And when a man approaches
for marriage they think the greatest asset they have to show the man is sex. Others
also think once they are giving out their bodies it means they are giving out the best
for which reason they will be chosen above all.
married. Her sexual dexterity could not win her the heart of a man until out of the blue
and reason beyond imagination a very handsome good man married her. The
wedding was grand and her tears were now gone. Unfortunately only a year after the
wedding the marriage fell on rocks. Within five years three different men came her way
but none could stay.
The problem was simple. She thought sex was all that matters so she would never
submit. But submission is what men need, not sex. It is time for our young ladies to
know that when a man is ready to marry he will not look out for a woman who will
satisfy his sex drive but a woman who will submit herself to him. Excuse my language,
“every woman has vagina but not every woman has humility.” So when you are a
humble woman, you are an expensive jewelry. And a man of integrity will fear to
lose you.
What does the holy say, “wife, submit to your husband.” The reason is that a man’s true
love goes out only for a woman who is submissive. Your beauty cannot make
another woman ugly but your humility can let him love you above all other women.
Sadly, many young ladies in our days call submission as “control.” And you will hear
them saying in tiny romantic voices, “As for me I don’t want any man to control me.” If
you don’t want to submit don’t think of marriage because no man in his right sense
will offer his love to a woman whose heart is higher than his height, no matter how short
he may be.
When a woman bows her knee before a man, the man will automatically bow his heart
before her love. And love her sincerely. There are, of course, recalcitrant men who
will not value women of humility but I tell you that every true man does not need sex,
but submission. It is submission that truly makes you a romantic wife. So be the ALL
FEMALES queen you want to be but when it comes to dealing with your husband, play
the role of a humble maid. Don’t forget that it is the spirit of humility that has caused
many maids to hijack their mistresses’ husbands. Be your man’s queen and be his
maid also.
I wish you all the best as you submit in your relationship and marriage.
May God bless you with good marriage, my dear sisters.
My prayer is that as we enter 2017 there should be no divorces of any kind. Dandaro reMadzimai Anhasi-Todays Women