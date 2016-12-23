What A Husband Needs From A Wife Is Never Sex

Sex is an important element in marriage and until there is sexual intercourse between a

husband and a wife, the marriage is not yet spiritually recognised. This shows how

important sex is in marriage.

When you look at how aggressive men are towards sex you may think that what a man

needs from a woman is sex. Of course, if he has not married you yet or he does not really

intend to marry you what he will need from you is nothing above your body. But if he

really intends to marry you or if you guys are already married sex is never what he

needs from you – maybe let me say it better; “WHAT A MAN NEEDS MOST FROM A

WOMAN IS NOT SEX.”

Many young girls think because they are sexually active and experience they will

easily be married and have their husbands loving them. And when a man approaches

for marriage they think the greatest asset they have to show the man is sex. Others

also think once they are giving out their bodies it means they are giving out the best

for which reason they will be chosen above all.

There is this young girl who is very beautiful and sexually active. Due to that she thought sex is all that matters to a man. Ironically, she struggled for long before finally gettingmarried. Her sexual dexterity could not win her the heart of a man until out of the blueand reason beyond imagination a very handsome good man married her. Thewedding was grand and her tears were now gone. Unfortunately only a year after thewedding the marriage fell on rocks. Within five years three different men came her waybut none could stay.The problem was simple. She thought sex was all that matters so she would neversubmit. But submission is what men need, not sex. It is time for our young ladies toknow that when a man is ready to marry he will not look out for a woman who willsatisfy his sex drive but a woman who will submit herself to him. Excuse my language,“every woman has vagina but not every woman has humility.” So when you are ahumble woman, you are an expensive jewelry. And a man of integrity will fear tolose you.

What does the holy say, “wife, submit to your husband.” The reason is that a man’s true

love goes out only for a woman who is submissive. Your beauty cannot make

another woman ugly but your humility can let him love you above all other women.

Sadly, many young ladies in our days call submission as “control.” And you will hear

them saying in tiny romantic voices, “As for me I don’t want any man to control me.” If

you don’t want to submit don’t think of marriage because no man in his right sense

will offer his love to a woman whose heart is higher than his height, no matter how short

he may be.

When a woman bows her knee before a man, the man will automatically bow his heart

before her love. And love her sincerely. There are, of course, recalcitrant men who

will not value women of humility but I tell you that every true man does not need sex,

but submission. It is submission that truly makes you a romantic wife. So be the ALL

FEMALES queen you want to be but when it comes to dealing with your husband, play

the role of a humble maid. Don’t forget that it is the spirit of humility that has caused

many maids to hijack their mistresses’ husbands. Be your man’s queen and be his

maid also.

I wish you all the best as you submit in your relationship and marriage.

May God bless you with good marriage, my dear sisters.

My prayer is that as we enter 2017 there should be no divorces of any kind. Dandaro reMadzimai Anhasi-Todays Women