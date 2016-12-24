What Do Young Women See in Much Older Men?

As Ronnie Wood’s young wife gives an affectionate interview, and with Francois Hollande rumoured to be marrying his younger mistress, Neil Lyndon (67) tries to fathom the appeal of the older man.

My girlfriend and I were getting out of the car, going to a restaurant for dinner on a Friday evening. A man passing by on the pavement spoke chidingly to me.

My girlfriend sighed, as if only she might bring any sense to this farce.

“I’m not his daughter,” she said as she took my arm and we walked away.

She was then 34. I was 53. Tomorrow, we will celebrate our 10th wedding anniversary with our two little girls (passers-by on the pavement routinely take me to be their grandfather). So, despite the age gap, something appears to have been right between us.

Now 67, I am the same age as Ronnie Wood, whose marriage to Sally – a woman three decades younger – featured in the Telegraph yesterday. Bryony Gordon’s affectionate profile made it look like a happy marriage with no illusions on the bride’s behalf. “I know the age gap is there,” said Sally. “I wish it wasn’t.”

My wife would say the same. She has said she wishes she had met me 10 years earlier and wishes, also, that there might have been 10 years fewer difference between us. When she had perhaps drunk a glass of wine too many one evening some years ago, she did admit that she feared being a widow at 60; but it is also true that, before we married, she called me “the nicest boyfriend I have ever had” and, within living memory, she said that she wouldn’t swap me for Brad Pitt. Perhaps, again, it was the wine talking.

And that is even without my having the obvious, overwhelming attractions of that shrivelled, wizened midget Ronnie Wood. If I’d amassed a share of the Rolling Stones pension pot, alleged to amount to £1bn, it might have been more obvious what my wife saw in me. As it is, however, the last 14 years have not only been the happiest of my life: they have also brought me a level of financial security I have never known – owing, in large part, to sharing my life for the first time with a wife with whom it is possible to talk and plan sensibly about money.

Nevertheless, I do know from personal experience that money can exert an attraction for some women. The only time in my life I was ever left by a woman for an older man, I did suspect that his possession of many millions of pounds, houses and flats and a big yacht might have had some bearing on the decision. The fact that he looked like a sack of wet sawdust and had the conversational talents of a clogged drain did not seem to come into the reckoning. I should not have been surprised. The same woman had once told me “Money is what women care about most of all” and, while she was obviously speaking for herself, she may also have been voicing the general approach to sex and marriage of a certain category of womanhood.

Felix Dennis, the near-billionaire publisher who recently died, negotiated many decades with women on an emotionless calculation of their material interests. Despite having all the physical attractions of a Hobbit, Felix regularly filled his houses with beautiful half-naked women decades younger than himself – acting on the principle, as he put it so appealingly, that you should always rent “anything that floats, flies or f—s”. Given that attitude, it may not be surprising that he never married and never had children. Apparently, he recognised at the end of his life that he had lost out there.

It was never difficult to work out why those girls were taking their clothes off for Felix; but, if it’s a mystery what my young wife sees in me or Sally Wood sees in Ron, how much more baffling is the attraction of Francois Hollande for a succession of fantastically beautiful, clever and talented women? Daniel Craig or Daniel Day-Lewis might count themselves lucky to have a chance with Segolene Royale; yet this balding little tub in the teacherly specs, looking ridiculously nerdy in his helmet on his pop-pop scooter, manages not only to pull the gorgeous 42-year-old Julie Gayet but, apparently, persuades her to agree to marry him soon, on his 60th birthday.

What on earth has he got? Surely it can’t just be a matter of the red carpets, the presidential palace, the flying columns of outriders and the dinners with heads of state? Surely no right-thinking, self-respecting woman could be that shallow?

Hollande ought to be accosted at his next press conference with the question I encountered on the pavement: “What’s an old git like you doing with a lovely young woman like that?”

For men, however, the answer to that question is never in the slightest doubt.

It’s what is going on in the minds of the women that is, as always, far harder to fathom. – Telegraph