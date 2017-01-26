Where Is President Robert Mugabe?

Namhla Ntandwa | Zimbabweans are starting to speculate on the whereabouts of their globetrotting President Robert Mugabe, who has been on leave and has suddenly gone quite, disappearing from all radar screens.

Mugabe last December, left on a $6 million jaunt to the Far East with his family, despite a myriad of economic problems facing the country, which is slowly grinding to a halt.

Zimbabweans have been left to wonder which part of the world their globe trotting President is now taking his rest.

Zimbos have taken to social media to poke fun at their President they seem to have a love-hate relationship with, whose whereabouts remain a mystery. Wrote one activist; “Nhayi VaMugabe varipi?” To which responses rained with Zimbabweans giving all kinds of hilarious speculative responses.

Mugabe has also raised a stink while on his holiday by circumventing his two deputies Phelekezela Mphoko and Emmerson Mnangagwa, relegating them to official duty within Zimbabwe’s borders, while he undertook all other outside official business. He has also kept them in the dark concerning his travel itinerary, at one time misleading Mnangagwa that he was in China only to appear in a photo opportunity days later with President Xi Jinping.

Instead of an Acting President, Mugabe came out himself, flying away from his holiday rest in the Middle East all the way to Mali.

Mugabe was last seen at the Africa-France Summit, where he struggled to walk.

Mugabe joined other African Heads of State and Government gathered in Bamako for the 27th edition of the France-Africa Summit, two weeks ago.

Before this engagement Mugabe also made official an official visit to China. After days of silence, perhaps Zimbabwe’s visiting President will make an appearance at the African Union Summit, joining other leaders of the continental body who are expected to convene in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, from January 27 to 31 for the grouping’s 28th Summit.

Perhaps or just perhaps Mugabe might just return home to face the rot citizens are walloping under.