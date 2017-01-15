Whizz Kid Fails To Get Results

A BULAWAYO whiz kid who aced his Grade Seven examinations with four units is failing to proceed to Form One after his former school held on to his results for non-payment of fees.

The boy — Mbongeni Masuku — got four units in the 2016 Grade Seven examinations but his former school — Mawaba Primary in Lobengula West — is refusing to release his results over a debt of $442. The school instead gave him a hand written letter, signed by the school head Mrs Molina Dlamini, confirming that he owes the school and that he got four units in the examination.

“To whom it may concern. This is a confirmation of fees arrears for Masuku Mbongeni who last paid fees in 2014. Total fees $442, please assist in any way possible,” reads part of the letter.

When Sunday News visited the Masuku home yesterday in Lobengula West, Mbongeni’s mother, Ms Sithembiso Masuku said she was saddened by the fact that her child was failing to proceed to Form One yet he was intelligent. She said she was now putting everything in God’s hands as she had no way of raising the required $442.

“I have tried everything but nothing seems to come through and the school is not budging as they are saying they want the $442 before they release the results, they just told us that Mbongeni passed and wrote some letter confirming what we owe and the results.

“I am now appealing to well-wishers to assist me raise the required money. As for me my only source of income is going around doing people’s laundry, which does not assist much all. Mbongeni is an intelligent boy, who wants to study hard and be a medical doctor one day,” said a teary Ms Masuku.

She said she had managed to talk to officials at Masotsha High School, who had since indicated that they could assist Mbongeni get a bursary under the Mayor’s Cheer Fund but this could only be done after the production of the Grade Seven results.

“Yesterday (Friday) they called me to the school and made it clear that I have to pay what I owe them after which they can release the results. Mbongeni, on the other hand has said he wants to attend Masotsha High School, of which I have talked to the officials there but they want the results first,” said Ms Masuku.

In an interview, the soft-spoken Mbongeni said all he wanted to do was study hard so that one day he can help improve the livelihood of his family. He revealed that the secret to his excelling at school was working hard and forgetting the problems being faced at home.

“Countless times I would go to school hungry but this would not deter me in my studies. I would get homework and ensure that I pass it. My wish is that one day I become one of the topmost doctors in the country. I now wish that I could just get my results so that I go study at Masotsha High and fulfill my dream of becoming a doctor,” said Mbongeni.

However, Mawaba School Development Committee (SDC) chairperson Mr Nkosana Mazibisa refuted the allegations that the school had refused with Mbongeni’s results, instead saying they had asked Ms Masuku to come to the school to collect the results.

He said the school had even registered the pupil under the Mayor’s Cheer Fund Bursary, which would pay for his fees at any secondary school within their district but Ms Masuku had rejected the offer.

“I am actually surprised that this issue has got to this point. The school has actually been looking for Ms Masuku for the past week, we have sent a number of messages for her to come to the school to get the results and also sign for the bursary but she has not been forthcoming.

“What happened is that we registered her for the bursary, got Mbongeni a place at Sikhulile High school, which is within our district but she declined the offer saying she wanted her child to go to Masotsha High School, which is not in our district. At one point she even claimed that she did not need the bursary as she had secured a sponsor from the diaspora,” said Mr Mazibisa.

He said all they wanted now was for Ms Masuku to approach their offices so that she collects Mbongeni’s results and sign up for the bursary, which will ensure that he starts his Form One at Sikhulile High.

“We have informed officials at Sikhulile High to keep Mbongeni’s place open because what we are saying is that the boy’s life should not be affected. We will deal with the debt issue with Ms Masuku and not Mbongeni. The boy has a bright future ahead of him hence we should be seeing to it that we support him by all means possible. What Ms Masuku has to understand, however, is that we cannot recommend Mbongeni to go to Masotsha High because it is not in our district, he can only go to Sikhulile High and we have already secured a place there,” said Mr Mazibisa. – State Media